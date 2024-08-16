Perch Pizza – which replaced Kenny Tutt's Bayside Social in the summer of 2023 – temporarily closed on July 15 this year and has now become Perch on the Parade.

“From July 15th, we’ll be closed for a short period as we evolve Perch Pizza,” the business announced in a social media post.

"We’re investing into the site with better seating outside – and gambling on the summer finally kicking in.

"As part of this rebrand, we’ll be expanding our menu to offer café brunch dishes daily from 8.30am, our Napoli-style pizza still being a big part of our menu from lunch into the evening.

"Goodbye to Perch Pizza, and we look forward to welcoming you to Perch on the Parade in late July.”

Perch – founded in 2015 – has three other Sussex venues, on Worthing Pier and Lancing seafront as well as in Eastbourne.

Speaking about the changes to the Worthing seafront site, Perch managing director Alex Coombes said Perch Pizza was offering a ‘single product’ for a ‘particular demographic’ but it will now become a ‘home for everybody’.

"That’s what we do best and that's what we will do here now,” Alex said.

“We’ve had a really big investment outside and painted it to make it more welcoming and better. It will hopefully attract more people.

“We've opened up the space for people to come and enjoy it.

“We are still doing pizzas in the evening – we haven't lost that – but we've added more kitchen equipment and got more chefs in. We are doing breakfast and lunch here with a bit more diversity.”

Alex said guests will experience a more ‘chilled and tranquil’ vibe at Perch on the Parade – and it is the perfect place for families.

He added: “It’s now much more accessible.

"We realised we underinvested in the outside area to start with. It looks nice at night and we are way more inviting.

"The space and the sea element is magic. Some of the bits we've got right is the cracking venue. It's a nice size to keep it busy, year round.

"I'm hoping we will be more accessible at various times of the day. It’s more laid back, with a much broader offer. Come down and see what we're about.”

Perch on the Parade is open seven days a week, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. People can also drop in for a hot or cold drink during the day.

Alex said: “We have been open for the last couple of weeks, keeping it quiet – to give ourselves to try things out and make changes.

"We want to hear some feedback. We want to service the Bayside residents well as they are immediate neighbours.

"We will have another menu change in early Autumn. It will take a while to settle but it's in the right direction. Hopefully it will be positively received.”

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/perchontheparade/

