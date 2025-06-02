An independent shop and bar in the heart of Worthing has made the ‘bittersweet’ decision to shut down.

The last day of trading at Emporium Worthing, in Warwick Street, will be Sunday, June 8. The evening before, on Saturday, June 7, the shop will host a big goodbye party, finishing at 11pm.

A message on the shop’s Facebook page last week revealed the sad news of the closure. It read: “A Bittersweet Goodbye and Thank You...

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the challenging decision to close Emporium Worthing after five memorable years of serving you. This has been a tough choice for us, but after careful reflection, we believe it is the best path forward and the right choice for us at this time.

Emporium Worthing is closing on June 8, 2025. Picture: Elaine Hammond/Sussex World

“Our last day of business will be Sunday, June 8th and we will be having a huge sale to clear out all of our inventory, including fixtures and fittings – more news on this with pictures tomorrow.

“We hope you will join us during this time to take advantage of these great deals and to help us bid farewell to our fabulous little shop and bar in style!

“We will be open from midday Thursday to Sunday for the next two weeks, and we truly hope you will come by to show your support for one last time.

“Your unwavering loyalty and encouragement have meant everything to us, and we are incredibly thankful for the wonderful memories we've built together.

“Some good news though! Emporium Worthing website will still be around so you can still purchase our kooky and fabulously cheeky homewares online www.emporiumworthing.com

“Thank you for being an essential part of our story and fingers crossed the EW bar brand will be back to Worthing in the future.

“Alli and all the staff at Emporium Worthing.”

Emporium Worthing sells eclectic homewares and gifts, as well as pre-loved designer goods. It also has a bar serving cocktails and more.

The good party is billed as a celebration of the shop’s five years of trading. On Facebook it says: “Join us this Saturday, June 7th, for a legendary closing party you won't want to miss! Let’s raise a glass to unforgettable memories, great drinks, and fabulous times together. Come support us as we go out with a bang! Who's ready to celebrate?”

The closure news comes at a time of big change in Worthing town centre. Several businesses have already shut down this year, with lots more opening, too.