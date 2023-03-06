Worthing is filled with lots of wonderful independent businesses.

So, we have started a series of shop profiles to look at some of the shopping gems our town has to offer.

This week, Katherine from our team headed down to Eclectic Home, to meet shop-owner Julia Rochford.

Julia has been based in The Broadway, on Brighton Road, for around eight years. She sells upcycled furniture, vintage pieces, homewares, paint, lighting and gifts from her beautiful shop.

She studied interior design at Northbrook College, and before opening her shop, she sold her products at vintage fairs and markets.

As well as restoring pieces to be sold in Eclectic Home, she also works with local artists to sell their cards, wrapping paper and gifts.

The business is very much a family affair, with her husband helping with the restoration of pieces, and her daughter sometimes working in the business.

She said: “It can be difficult running your own business, but I really enjoy it.

”We have a real mixture of customers, some who come in to browse, others who know what they want and lots of repeat business.

"One of the most popular lines at the moment is the Frenchic paint, as well as doorknobs, but it changes all the time.”

Eclectic Home is open from 11am to 5pm, Wednesday to Sunday. You can also find it online and on Facebook and Instagram.

1 . Eclectic Home Eclectic Home, in Worthing, is run by Julia Rochford Photo: Katherine HM Photo Sales

