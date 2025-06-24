A shopping centre in Worthing has reminded people that it remains open for business.

This comes after the High Street multi-storey car park closed on Monday (June 23), as part of Hemiko’s heat network project.

It had been planned for the car park to remain closed until July 6 but the developer amended its schedule to keep it open at weekends.

This decision was made to ‘keep Worthing accessible and vibrant’ this summer – and support local businesses, including those in the Guildbourne Centre.

A post on the shopping centre’s Facebook page read: “We would like to remind all customers that whilst the works [take place] in High Street – and the High Street multi storey car park is closed until Friday 27th June – that the Guildbourne Centre is open and welcomes all visitors.

"So while in town shopping for a bargain, why not pay a visit to the Guildbourne Centre where you can support our wide range of independent traders waiting to welcome you.”

The closure of the High Street multi-storey car park comes at the same time as the seafront Grafton site remains shut indefinitely, due to safety concerns.

Worthing Borough Council said earlier this month that it understands that disruption in the town centre ‘could be putting people off’ from visiting – and has forged a plan to alleviate a car parking conundrum.

Around 50 parking spaces are expected to be made available at Worthing’s Teville Gate site.

However, Worthing Borough Council said the spaces will ‘only be available’ to the residents and visitors registered to the town centre worker permit scheme for the High Street multi-storey car park.

Val John, from co-working space Rooms in the Guildbourne Centre, is not convinced this plan will work.

She told Sussex World: “People can’t get into town because various roads are also closed. This is just going to make footfall into the Guildbourne Centre almost zero.

"We've just got to get on and deal with it. Businesses, particularly in the Guildbourne Centre, are going to suffer. It's very frustrating. We feel powerless, really.”

It was after these comments were made that Hemiko announced the change to its schedule.

A spokesperson for the developer added: “Following the unexpected closure of Grafton multi-storey car park for health and safety reasons and feedback from local businesses, Hemiko has adjusted its construction schedule to minimise disruption.

“Originally, their planned works meant High Street multi-storey car park would be closed for two full weeks, including two weekends. Thanks to a joint effort between Worthing Borough Council and Hemiko, the works have been re-sequenced.

"This will allow High Street multi-storey car park to remain open on weekends, ensuring easier access to the town centre on the busiest shopping days and over Pride weekend.

“Instead, the High Street multi-storey car park will be closed in three short stints on weekdays only, totalling 11 days over three months. This is a reduction in closure time compared to previous plans.”

The first closure is taking place from Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27, Hemiko confirmed.

Hemiko is in charge of a ‘pioneering scheme’ to bring ‘sustainable heating’ to buildings and homes in Worthing.

The company said it has taken the feedback it received ‘on-board’ and is now ‘developing alternative plans’ to ensure the ‘best possible service’ is given for Worthing residents and shoppers in the weeks ahead.