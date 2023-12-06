Two shops in Worthing have been told they must close for three months after reports of anti-social behaviour.

Sussex Police said a closure order has been secured against Eight Till Late and Pie & Mash on Chapel Road, ‘following reports of disturbances’.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers from our neighbourhood licensing team worked alongside Adur and Worthing Councils and West Sussex County Council Trading Standards to secure the closure order which was confirmed at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 22.”

The shops must remain shut for three months, police said.

Sussex Police news. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

Sergeant Jamie Bray said: “We know these stores had a large impact on the community and it is brilliant that the closure order has been put through.

“The team have worked extremely hard to put this before the court. I hope this will benefit the community.”

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support at West Sussex County Council, said: “Trading Standards have been working very closely with Sussex Police regarding the ongoing issues at this premises.