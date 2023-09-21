A planning application has been submitted to change the use of an equestrian paddock in Findon Valley ‘to a secure dog walking field’.

The proposed site – off Bost Hill, Salvington, south of Findon – currently comprises an open equestrian paddock which is grazed by horses.

This application is a resubmission of an earlier application for the change of use of an equestrian paddock to a secure dog walking field with, associated access and parking area. That application was withdrawn in December 2022 ‘in order to address a number of concerns’.

A design and access statement, submitted by consultant Evolve Planning on behalf of applicant George Evans, read: “The field will be rentable and will run on 25 minute and 50 minute booking slots on the hour. It is intended for the field to operate between 6am and 10pm Monday – Sunday each week (but only in daylight hours).

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of an equestrian paddock in Findon Valley ‘to a secure dog walking field’. Photo: Evolve Planning - Looking north from the entrance to the field

“The dog field will provide professional dog walkers and private households with an exclusive safe and secure recreational space to let dogs off the lead without fear of poor recall, conflicts with livestock or mixing with other dogs. It will also provide a useful facility for those with mobility issues or young children, or for those who need to exercise their dogs safely without covering large distances.

“The space also provides a safe space for any anxious dogs, service dogs or dogs with behavioural issues. There would be a maximum of six dogs allowed in the field at any one time (per single booking).”

The applicant said the dog field will be secured by a new fence running along all boundaries of the site. The field would be accessed via a new five bar secure agricultural gate in place of the existing. No works are proposed to the existing track and dog waste bins will be ‘provided on site and emptied regularly’.

“It is anticipated that there would be a maximum of one vehicle arriving for each booking,” the application read.

“Dog ownership across the UK has risen significantly over the past few years and there is now an increasing demand for secure dog walking fields. Such facilities provide an alternative and secure option for dog owners meeting specific requirements, whilst alleviating pressures on other public open spaces and recreational areas.

“The new dog field would be a new rural enterprise and represent a diversification of traditional rural uses. It would support a new local business. In addition, the dog field would offer a new recreational facility within the local area specifically benefitting dog walkers and dogs themselves, promoting the health and well-being of the local community.”

The applicant has ‘undertaken market research’ and identified that there is a ‘demand for a facility’ in this location in South Downs National Park – ‘reflecting the operating hours being proposed’.

The plans stated that concerns raised as part of the previous application ‘have now been addressed’ through this resubmitted scheme.

This includes:

- Removal of the proposed parking area and using the existing Bost Hill public car park with clients walking dogs up the existing track to the field;

- No longer proposing any works or upgrades to the existing track;

- The proposed gate will now be a five bar agricultural gate;

- Maintaining the existing fence lines along the western and northern boundaries (i.e. no additional lines of fencing);

- Submission of a Habitat Management Plan informed by soil testing.