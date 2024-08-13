Building work has started to change the interior design of Boston Tea Party in Montague Place into something new entirely – named VIBE.

A social media post from the ‘party and entertainment service’ read: “VIBE will be Worthing’s ultimate venue for coffee, cocktails, small plates, karaoke, PS5/Xbox gaming, smart darts, retro gaming and pool.

"Time to get to work. Opening Autumn 2024.”

Hanna Roskilly, whose husband, Ru, is leading the new venture, said: “It’s early days – Ru got the keys yesterday and it’s really exciting.

"Ru sold his business earlier this year and he wanted to do something completely new.

"We live in Worthing with children and grandchildren. There is nothing like this in Worthing.

"The idea came to us after a discussion with a business improvement development manager at the council. We wanted to bring something new. If you don’t want to go bowling or the cinema, we are a bit stuck in Worthing.”

Hanna said the family have had some ‘really lovely feedback’ after news of the business opening was shared on Facebook.

She added: People are saying it will hopefully regenerate the area. There’s been quite a few closures down there. Fingers crossed it’s a good location for us.

“You can drop in or you can book a party – everything will be catered for for varying ages. It will be adults only later in the evening.

“We are hoping to have finished the refit by October.”

The VIBE management team is now on the lookout for ‘reliable, friendly and vibrant staff’.

A spokesperson added: “We are in the search for bar staff, kitchen staff, waiting staff, baristas and shift managers.

“If you are interested in any of the above roles please reach out to us on email – [email protected].”

