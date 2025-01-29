Worthing town centre shop to close – and we already know what will replace it
Posters outside Millets in Montague Street are advertising a closing down sale with 30 per cent off all stock. But a spokesperson for the brand revealed a new outdoor shop will be opening in its place.
Millets Worthing store will be converted to a GO Outdoors Express store. They said the new store will give GO customers more access to the best value and brands, including more ways to use their GO membership.
Lee Bagnall, CEO of JD Outdoors, said: ”With the best outdoor brands we are confident this conversion will offer a rewarding shopping experience for outdoor enthusiasts in Worthing. The new GO Express store will also allow Worthing shoppers to benefit from our GO Outdoors loyalty programme, which provides lower prices available for members.
“While this may come as a surprise to some of our loyal Millets' customers in Worthing, we are committed to continuing to provide the level of service and quality that our customers expect in the GO Express stores.”
Millets will still be available online. The spokesperson confirmed the store will be converted in May.
