Worthing town centre shop to close – and we already know what will replace it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another store in the town centre is set to close down.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posters outside Millets in Montague Street are advertising a closing down sale with 30 per cent off all stock. But a spokesperson for the brand revealed a new outdoor shop will be opening in its place.

Millets Worthing store will be converted to a GO Outdoors Express store. They said the new store will give GO customers more access to the best value and brands, including more ways to use their GO membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outdoor shop Millets in Worthing town centre is closing down. Picture: Katherine HM

Lee Bagnall, CEO of JD Outdoors, said: ”With the best outdoor brands we are confident this conversion will offer a rewarding shopping experience for outdoor enthusiasts in Worthing. The new GO Express store will also allow Worthing shoppers to benefit from our GO Outdoors loyalty programme, which provides lower prices available for members.

“While this may come as a surprise to some of our loyal Millets' customers in Worthing, we are committed to continuing to provide the level of service and quality that our customers expect in the GO Express stores.”

Millets will still be available online. The spokesperson confirmed the store will be converted in May.