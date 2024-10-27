VIBE will be Worthing’s ‘ultimate venue’ for karaoke, PS5/Xbox gaming, smart darts, retro gaming, pool, coffee, cocktails and small plates.

After ten weeks of building, the family business will open its doors at midday next Saturday (November 2). The location is 8-9 Montague Place – previously occupied by Boston Tea Party.

A social media post read: “The signs are up at VIBE! We are very excited to welcome everybody.

“Booking links are available on our website to secure a table, a game of darts or a go at our karaoke.”

The family behind the business is Hanna, Ru and Louis Roskilly – and they have brought together a team of staff who will ensure everyone has fun when they arrive through the doors.

Ru told the Worthing Herald: “We've put everything into this – financially, emotionally and physically.

"My son Louis is a business partner and we’ve been in there seven days a week. Many hours, blood, sweat and tears just to deliver something brilliant for Worthing.

“We've covered a lot of ground for a lot of demographics.

“We want to be somewhere lovely for everybody in Worthing. There is very little for families to enjoy together in Worthing.

“I'm most excited about the family vibe.”

Alongside the high-tech karaoke machine, the team have installed three smart dart boards with 11 games on each. There are two pool tables and 15 retro gaming machines.

There is also a console room which is four PS5s and four Xbox X series consoles – perfect for children’s birthday parties whilst work do’s are also catered for, with alcohol sold on site.

Office executive Josephine Lee said: “We're really excited because there isn't anything like this in Worthing. We're hoping it will be nice and busy.

“We've announced a competition for the opening and the winners get announced on Monday. We've got lots of bookings so it's looking really positive.

“There’s a lot of work to do and we are learning as we go. We've got a selection of things for every age.

"It is very exciting ahead of Christmas, we’ve had lots of enquiries. We need to open and then we can have the conversation about what we will do.”

