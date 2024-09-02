Worthing vegan food business announces new venture after selling retail unit
Husband and wife team Gary and Anna Hardley own The Vegan Street Food Company. They launched Plant Based School Kitchens in August 2021 and became ‘the UK’s first ever vegan school caterers’.
The couple filmed a heartfelt video update to customers, posted on social media, on August 22.
Gary said: “Today was our last day here at Field Row. All positive though – there are some new great people coming in, in the next couple of months to take it over. It’s something completely different to what we’re doing at the moment and we wish them the best of luck.
"We will be doing online and delivery food. Pre-made orders and lots of bakery stuff.
"So many people with dietary requirements can eat anything we serve. That’s our biggest goal."
Anna said the pastries will be made from fresh and delivered, adding: “Keep an eye on our socials for updates.
“It’s been amazing, we’ve really enjoyed it. Pleased that we can give a lot more options to people that don’t have many.”
Gary said they still be providing food at local festivals.
He added: “We are out and about – you will see us. We have loads of stuff coming up. We are really excited.
“We are going to miss you after four years here. It’s been really great. Thank you so much for your continued support.”
Gary, 53, told the Worthing Herald that he feels fortunate to still be able to run the business, after 35 years in the hospitality business, which has seen the couple ‘work up and down the country’.
He said the ‘major part of the business’ has been its work with Our Lady of Sion school in Worthing – launching a Plant Based School Kitchen – and this will continue.
“It was sad to sell the shop,” he said. “Someone came along and wanted the shop because of the location.
"We decided to sell and focus on the markets.”
To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/VeganStreetFoodCo/.
