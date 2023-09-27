BREAKING
Worthing's Guildbourne Centre: Vacant tearoom to reopen with new name – and the signs are up already

​A vacant tearoom in Worthing’s Guildbourne Centre is set to get a new lease of life under new ownership.
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:18 BST
Alchemy has taken on the space previously occupied by Victoria’s Sponge – and signage for the new venture in the shopping centre is already up.

Lee Zitoni and family will be serving healthy breakfasts, lunches, smoothies and afternoon teas at Alchemy. It will be open seven days a week, from 8am to 5pm on Sunday to Wednesday, and will stay open until 10pm from Thursday to Saturday.

Alchemy is opening in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, in the space previously occupied by Victoria's Sponge. Picture: Melanie Peters

The main focus in the evenings will be on charcuterie grazing boards, as well as cocktails and wine.

Victoria’s Sponge opened in March this year, after two units at the front of the Guildbourne Centre were merged into one and the space was carefully renovated.

But it closed just three months later and had been vacant ever since.

It was run by Vicky Nicks, who already had a tearoom in Steyning.

A date for Alchemy to open has not yet been revealed, but it is said to be ‘soon’.