A new coffee house is set to open in Worthing – and is offering complimentary coffee on opening day.

Brighton-based coffee roasters, Trading Post, will soon be celebrating the long-awaited opening of it’s central Worthing coffee house at 22 Montague Street.

A spokesperson for the family-run, artisan coffee house said: “We will be celebrating the opening of our ninth Sussex location by continuing the tradition of offering complimentary coffee all day on Monday 10th June, as well as 50 per cent off all ready-prepared counter food, cakes and pastries, from 7.30am.

"Customers can experience watching coffee roasting live in store that will be unique to Worthing’s coffee scene.

"With an open kitchen, Trading Posts’ much-loved brunch menu will also be available in the new coffee house on Montague street with plenty of plant-based and gluten free options available, as well as a range of menu items for young diners.”

Ryan Deol, the head of wholesale at Trading Post, shared his excitement about bringing Trading Post Coffee Roasters to Worthing.

He said: “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our incredible community as we continue to grow.

"Since our launch in 2017, your support has driven all our efforts as an independent, local coffee roaster.”

Worthing will be Trading Post’s ninth location in Sussex alongside six in Brighton, one in Lewes and one in Chichester with it’s newly opened roof terrace.

The opening hours in Worthing will be Monday to Sunday, 7.30am to 7pm.