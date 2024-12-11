Worthing's newest tea room is open – expect a friendly welcome and reasonable prices

Providing a social space for people to meet, share affordable food and drink and shop for gifts was the goal, and with Ann Street Social Shop & Tea Room that’s what they have achieved.

Located in Ann Street, as the name suggests, in the heart of Worthing and close to the entrance to the Guildbourne Centre, the shop and tea room is a really cosy space. I receive a really warm welcome from the pair as I walked in, and within a couple of minutes I was sat at a comfortable table and was being served a hot drink.

Ann Street Social Shop & Tea Room opened at the beginning of November, and Jeanette and Stuart are trying to get the word out that they’re open and would love for people to pop in. As members if Independent Worthing, they have already received support from local traders and hope to see more members of the public coming down to try them out.

"We’re supporting local business and local people, as we all need to work together,” Jeanette said. "This came about because we felt there was a lack of things to do in the afternoons. We’re offering things like ‘Crafternoons’, ‘Wellbeing Wednesday’ and ‘Social Saturdays’ where for a small fee we work in small groups on crafting activities.

"There’s a lot of people out there in Worthing, who might live alone, be widowed, be a bit older, or whatever their situation, who want a space to come and meet and chat to others. We want to be that social space.”

The pair have plans for other community events going forward, including indie film nights. They can also host private parties and events, for which people can rent the space for free.

Jeanette has a real passion for tea, and sells around 100 blends in the tea room. She can also mix blends to people’s individual tastes. Going forward, she also hopes to host tea-tasting sessions.

Affordability is also key for the couple, with coffees and teas priced very fairly, soup and a roll for £4.50 and large jacket potatoes for £6.50. There’s also a large vegan menu, as well as the afternoon teas.

The shop sells the wares of around 20 local artists and makers, who rent a space in the shop for a small monthly fee. Jeanette said it is this collaborative method that allows them to keep food prices low.

Jeanette, who herself crafts jewellery which is sold in the shop, said helping local crafters is another big passion of hers.

The dog-friendly business is open seven days a week, from 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. For more information see https://annstreetsocial.co.uk/

1 . Ann Street Social Shop & Tea Room Ann Street Social Shop & Tea Room, run by Jeanette Compton and Stuart Thomson, is a social space for people to meet, share affordable food and drink and shop for gifts Photo: Katherine HM

2 . Ann Street Social Shop & Tea Room Ann Street Social Shop & Tea Room, run by Jeanette Compton and Stuart Thomson, is a social space for people to meet, share affordable food and drink and shop for gifts Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Ann Street Social Shop & Tea Room Ann Street Social Shop & Tea Room, run by Jeanette Compton and Stuart Thomson, is a social space for people to meet, share affordable food and drink and shop for gifts Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Ann Street Social Shop & Tea Room Ann Street Social Shop & Tea Room, run by Jeanette Compton and Stuart Thomson, is a social space for people to meet, share affordable food and drink and shop for gifts Photo: Katherine HM