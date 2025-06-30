Contract signed to launch Manor Royal local energy community

Crawley Borough Council and the Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) have signed a landmark agreement to begin delivery of the Re-Energise Manor Royal (REMR) project - an ambitious solar energy initiative backed by nearly £1 million from the government’s Towns Fund.

The contract signing marks the start of the delivery phase of the REMR project, which will see solar photovoltaic (PV) panels installed across commercial premises in the Manor Royal Business District. This initiative will kickstart the creation of a Local Energy Community (LEC), a not-for-profit Community Benefit Society (CBS) that will own and manage renewable energy assets for the benefit of local businesses and the wider community.

The project was initiated by the Manor Royal BID in 2016, with support from both West Sussex County Council and Crawley Borough Council. Creating a more sustainable Manor Royal is a key objective of the Manor Royal BID’s business plan for the next five years.

Pictured L-R: Nigel Tidy – Towns Fund Officer, Crawley Borough Council Cllr Michael Jones, Leader, Crawley Borough Council Steve Sawyer, Executive Director, Manor Royal BID Cllr Atif Nawaz, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal BID said:“This project has been a long time in the making and the signing of this agreement is a testimony to the hard work and patience of so many. By taking advantage of the critical mass of companies based in Manor Royal and by working as a community, REMR can deliver huge carbon and financial savings for the business district.”

The REMR project is a key part of Crawley’s Green Business Infrastructure programme and directly supports Crawley Borough Council’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions across the borough by 2045. By enabling businesses to generate and use clean energy on-site, the project will reduce carbon emissions, improve energy security, and lower energy costs for participating Manor Royal companies.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, welcomed the milestone, saying: “This is a proud moment for Crawley. The REMR project is an excellent example of how we can work together to tackle the climate emergency while supporting our local economy. By investing in solar energy and creating a Local Energy Community, we’re not only reducing emissions but also empowering businesses to take control of their energy future. This is a proud moment for Crawley, I’m so pleased we’ve reached this point.”

Originally, through two EU initiatives, West Sussex County Council drew in more than £1 million in external funding and provided energy expertise to carry out feasibility studies and establish an operating model to the local energy community.

Cllr Deborah Urquhart, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change at West Sussex County Council, said:“The launch of the Re-Energise Manor Royal local energy community is an important step in empowering our businesses to take control of their energy supply and speed up their journey towards net zero operation. By working together businesses will deliver larger, more cost-effective renewable energy projects than if they acted alone. Sharing and using the energy they generate will also offer them greater protection against external events such as volatile energy prices.”

The REMR project is designed to be more than a one-off installation. By establishing the LEC, the project lays the foundation for future investment in renewable energy across Manor Royal. The LEC will be able to raise additional finance to expand solar PV installations and explore energy storage and sharing solutions, making Manor Royal a national exemplar of commercial decarbonisation.

The REMR project has been developed in close partnership with local businesses following a successful engagement phase led by the Manor Royal BID with the support of BHESCo (Brighton & Hove Energy Services Co-op). Several companies have already signed letters of intent to participate, with more expected to follow. The first phase of installations is expected to deliver over 1,000 kilowatts of solar capacity and save 225 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions.

Chair of the Town Deal Board, Chris Maidment, said: “The Town Deal Board is delighted to support this innovative project. REMR shows how Crawley can lead the way in green growth by combining public investment with private sector commitment. We encourage all businesses in Manor Royal to get involved and help shape a cleaner, more resilient future.”

Kayla Ente MBE, Founder and CEO of BHESCo, the appointed delivery partner for ReEnergise Manor Royal, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses at Manor Royal to embrace affordable clean energy. BHESCo are proud to have been appointed by the REMR to ensure the programme’s success. We look forward to rolling out clean solar power across the estate, with certainty that Manor Royal, being the largest BID in the country, will inspire other business districts to follow suit”.

Businesses across Manor Royal are invited to express their interest in joining the REMR project. The REMR team wants to hear from businesses that are looking to reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy bills or be part of a pioneering local energy movement where participating businesses could benefit from free solar panel installations.

For more information or to register interest, please contact the Manor Royal BID or visit www.manorroyal.org/energy.