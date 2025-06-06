A controversial retrospective planning application for a 5G mast in Lewes has been recommended for approval.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has already been built on land opposite Highdown Road, Nevill Road, Wallands Park and the application (SDNP/25/00266/FUL) is for its retention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was submitted by Cignal Infrastructure UK and can be viewed at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications. It is also for accommodating an antenna, ancillary radio equipment, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development.

A group of Nevill Road residents in Lewes said a third application has been submitted for a nearby 5G mast

The application is set to be considered by the Planning Applications Committee on Wednesday, June 11, in Room 209/210 on the second floor of The Marine Workshops, Railway Quay, Newhaven. The meeting starts at 5pm.

A document at democracy.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk said the recommendation is to ‘grant planning permission subject to conditions’.

A group of Nevill Road residents said in April: “Local residents are outraged that a third application for an unpopular, controversial 5G mast has been submitted by the operator, Three – despite a previous refusal by Lewes District Council (LDC) Planning Applications Committee that was upheld by the government Planning Inspectorate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Three responded to objections by saying that 5G rollout is ‘vital for residents and businesses of Lewes’.

The residents said plans for a Nevill Road 5G mast were ‘rubber-stamped’ in 2022, but once it had been built ‘it soon became clear that it was in the wrong place and was far wider than the design shown in the planning application drawings’.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition for its removal, so LDC officers asked Three to apply for retrospective planning permission. The group said the LDC Planning Applications Committee rejected this application, but LDC officers then ‘invited Three to make a third application’. LDC confirmed it had agreed to receive a new planning application but a council spokesperson said the applicant would need to ‘fully address the concerns of the Planning Inspector’.

The council spokesperson said: “The Planning Inspector did not consider the mast to be detrimental to the character and appearance of the local area – subject to it being painted green. The Planning Inspector dismissed the appeal/refused the application, because the ICNIRP certificate (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) was incorrectly filled in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgie Bentinck, who lives opposite the mast, said: “It is clear there are multiple reasons why this 5G mast should not be built in this spot – in the centre of a Protected View and just metres from where my children go to school.”

Lewes Town Councillor Kevin West added: “Three should not be given a third bite of the cherry.”

A Three UK spokesperson told this newspaper in April: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Lewes, helping to boost local economic growth. We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and determined that this site was required to deliver it. While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they do need to be situated near to where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.”