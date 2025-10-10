Coole Bevis hosts charity quiz night in aid of Chestnut Tree House

Brighton professionals unite for a night of fun, competition, and fundraising

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Coole Bevis hosted its Brighton Biz Charity Quiz Night at The Walrus Pub in Brighton, raising funds for its chosen charity, Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

The event brought together 16 teams and more than 80 professionals from across the Sussex business community for an evening of friendly competition, networking, and laughter, all in support of a truly special cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participating teams represented leading local businesses including Pearson Keehan, Blue Bombini Group, Quantuma, STax | EMW Law LLP, Carpenter Box Financial Advisers, Kreston Reeves, Graves Son & Pilcher, Galloways Accounting, Ethos Property Ltd, EMC Financial, Westgate Chambers, and 1 Crown Office Row.

Coole Bevis LLP

From creative team names to some fierce quiz rivalries, the atmosphere was one of camaraderie and good humour. Thanks to the generosity of attendees and raffle supporters, the event raised over £2,000 for Chestnut Tree House, helping the charity continue its vital work supporting children and families across Sussex.

Oliver Maxwell-Jones, Commercial Property Partner and LLP Member at Coole Bevis, commented: “We’re thrilled with the turnout and support we received on the night. It was fantastic to see so many members of the Brighton business community come together to have fun while raising funds for such a meaningful cause. Chestnut Tree House provides incredible care and support to children and families across Sussex, and we’re proud to contribute to their vital work.

The evening also showcased the strong spirit of collaboration and generosity that makes our local business network so special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests also shared their praise for the evening, with Kreston Reeves commenting: “We had a fantastic time! Great fun, excellent networking, and all for a wonderful cause. Well done to everyone involved in putting together such a brilliant event.”

Coole Bevis LLP

A huge thank you also goes to the local businesses that kindly donated prizes to the charity raffle, including Ridgeview Wine Estate, Bird & Blend Tea Co. B Corp, Bohemia Café Brighton, The Walrus Pub, and The Royal Pavilion.

The evening was a resounding success, highlighting Coole Bevis’ continued commitment to community engagement and its support for charities that make a lasting difference across Sussex.

For more information regarding Coole Bevis and legal services, please visit: www.collebevis.com