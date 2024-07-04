Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading Sussex law firm, Coole Bevis LLP advises Hughes Pumps Holdings Ltd on the sale of the majority shareholding in Hughes Pumps Ltd, a West Sussex based manufacturer of high-pressure plunger pumps and water jetting equipment, to Udor S.p.A, headquartered in Rubiera, Italy.

Hughes Pumps Ltd operates from a modern factory in Washington, West Sussex equipped with state-of-the-art technology and has been manufacturing high quality products since 1970.

Udor S.p.A. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of Diaphragm Pumps and Plunger Pumps. Founded in 1966, the company now exports to over 90 countries worldwide and owns distribution branches in North and South America and Asia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Clifton-Moore, Corporate Partner at Coole Bevis advised Hughes Pumps Holdings Ltd on the legal aspects of the transaction, supported by Jeff Streater, Partner in the Commercial Property team.

Coole Bevis LLP Advises on Sale of Majority Shareholding in Hughes Pumps Ltd to Udor S.p.A.

Commenting on the sale, Chris said, “I am delighted to have worked with Phil and the team at Hughes Pumps Ltd on this cross-border transaction. The deal marks the next phase in the business’ growth strategy and will enable the company to expand its global share of the market. I wish them all the best for the future.”