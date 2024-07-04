Coole Bevis LLP advises on sale of majority shareholding in Hughes Pumps Ltd to Udor S.p.A.
Hughes Pumps Ltd operates from a modern factory in Washington, West Sussex equipped with state-of-the-art technology and has been manufacturing high quality products since 1970.
Udor S.p.A. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of Diaphragm Pumps and Plunger Pumps. Founded in 1966, the company now exports to over 90 countries worldwide and owns distribution branches in North and South America and Asia.
Chris Clifton-Moore, Corporate Partner at Coole Bevis advised Hughes Pumps Holdings Ltd on the legal aspects of the transaction, supported by Jeff Streater, Partner in the Commercial Property team.
Commenting on the sale, Chris said, “I am delighted to have worked with Phil and the team at Hughes Pumps Ltd on this cross-border transaction. The deal marks the next phase in the business’ growth strategy and will enable the company to expand its global share of the market. I wish them all the best for the future.”
Phil Cranford, Managing Director at Hughes Pumps stated, “It was a pleasure to work alongside Chris and Jeff. They are extremely knowledgeable and were invaluable when it came to navigating the international elements of the transaction, ensuring that the whole process was dealt with very smoothly.”
