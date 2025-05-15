Cotswold Outdoor announces partnership With Goodwoof Festival in Sussex

Cotswold Outdoor, part of the Cotswold Outdoor Group, has renewed its partnership with the Goodwoof Festival, taking place on the 17th and 18th May at the Goodwood House in West Sussex. Kicking off this weekend, the festival is the ultimate dog-friendly day out, and the team will be welcoming visitors at the Cotswold Outdoor Exploration Station. Located in the heart of festival grounds, it will be complete with product testing area, retail space, child-friendly zone for families and a photo stage for dogs.

Located next to the action sports area and grooming parlour for pooches getting a summer trim, the team at Cotswold Outdoor will be on hand to provide expert advise to dog owners and visitors alike on the best kit for walking and getting outdoors.

According to the PDSA’s 2024 Animal Wellbeing Report, 28% of UK adults have a dog – an estimated 10.6million pooches. With dogs requiring at least 1-2 walks per day, dog ownership is synonymous with getting outdoors.

Lucy Sutton, Marketing Director said “Our continued partnership with the Goodwoof Festival is representative of our continued commitment to providing an expert voice to customers who are interested in getting outdoors. We recognise the hugely beneficial relationship owning a dog and being active outdoors has, and we are looking forward to yet another successful weekend at Goodwoof.”

Founded in the Cotswolds over 50 years ago in 1974, the Cotswold Outdoor Group has generations worth of experience to advise customers on everything from shoes to camping gear, apparel and accessories. With more than 75 stores across its three fascia brands – Cotswold Outdoor, Runners Need and Snow + Rock – the company offers a range of expertise across different aspects of outdoor activities.

For more information on the Cotswold Outdoor Group, visit https://www.cotswoldoutdoor.com/