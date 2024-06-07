Could Burgess Hill get a new cattery? Family run business aims to accommodate up to 28 felines in planning application

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burgess Hill could get a new cattery if a planning application is approved.

Mrs Tina Jones applied to Mid Sussex District Council to erect a 14-pen cattery outbuilding, which could accommodate up to 28 cats, at 189 Leylands Road.

The building would be within the rear garden and the application is also to convert a single garage ‘to form a reception/food preparation area ancillary to the cattery’.

The reference number is DM/24/1254 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

The rough boundaries of the site of the proposed cattery in Leylands Road, Burgess Hill, according to the planning application. Photo: Google Maps

The planning statement said: “It will be a family run business with the applicant (30 years RVN qualified) managing the cattery, working alongside the applicant’s daughter who has four years experience in a veterinary practice.”

It said: “The proposed location of the cattery is at the bottom of the garden at least 8m from the nearest neighbouring property.”

The planning statement said 189 Leylands Road is a detached bungalow set back from the main road, which fronts onto St Andrews Cricket Club and Sidney West Recreation Ground.

The application said the opening times would be 10am-4pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-12pm on Sunday.

The planning statement said the proposed cattery would have a PVCu framework with toughened safety glass, an insulated panel, a PawSafe Mesh, and a solid insulated roof. The statement said: "The cattery building will not be visible from the public highway. There will be low-level internal lighting within the pens, integral to the structure’s design. The building will stand on a concrete base with a damp-proof membrane and finished approx. 75mm above ground level. The base will have a smooth finish and a minimum fall to the front corridor of 1:80.”

The application said there would be a segregated area for business waste, which would be stored in secure waste bins with sealed lids. These bins, it said, would be housed inside a secure storage shed in the rear part of the garden. The application added that all trade waste would be collected by a third party, which would be arranged ‘on completion of building work’.