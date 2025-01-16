Council launches free business programme to support Eastbourne’s small businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Borough Council has launched a free business support programme to help local sole traders and small businesses grow and thrive, especially those in construction and related trades.

Delivered by Freedom Works, ‘Build & Thrive’ provides practical support to boost business success. It includes a full day event at the end of February with workshops, fully-funded business support, networking opportunities, and lunch is provided.

The programme is aimed at helping businesses improve their online presence, attract more customers, and manage cash flow effectively.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, said: “Small businesses and tradespeople are the backbone of our local economy. This free programme will give them the tools and support they need to not just survive, but truly thrive and reach their full potential.”

Businesses with ten or fewer employees and sole traders from the Eastbourne borough local authority area are eligible to join.

Support available in the Build & Thrive programme includes:

A full day event in February with workshops and networking: Join Freedom Works for an immersive day and learn how to create a professional online presence, win new customers, and manage your finances, whilst connecting with other like-minded businesses to build valuable relationships.

Business mentoring in March: Tailored support to help you tackle specific business challenges in small groups - designed to help businesses push past obstacles and barriers and unlock growth.

Registration is free and open now, but spaces are limited. To find out more and sign up, visit the programme’s Eventbrite page at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/build-thrive-104704217681/