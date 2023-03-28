An office block in Eastbourne could have an upward extension is plans are approved.

St Marks, in Upperton Road, is the East Sussex County Council main office for children’s service for under 18s and their families. The existing building was built in the 1960s.

Plans have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council to extend the building upwards to create 14 residential flats. If approved, the central part of the sixth storey would be filled in and a seventh storey would be created. The proposal would result in 12 studio flats and two one-bed flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight parking spaces would also be created alongside electric vehicle charging points, and 14 cycle spaces.

Council office block in Eastbourne could be made taller (photo from Google Maps)

According to plans, the office use of the original building would be retained and the overall external appearance of the building would not change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad