Covers acquires NYEs Building Supplies

Covers Timber and Builders Merchants is pleased to announce the acquisition of NYEs Building Supplies.

NYEs Building Supplies is an independent building, landscaping, timber and plumbing merchant operating from sites in Kingsfold and Billingshurst, West Sussex, formerly owned by David Nye.

NYEs’ depots will continue to provide the same high standards of customer service while benefiting from Covers’ extended range, especially of timber.

David Cover and Son, the family owned and managed timber and builders merchant, is headquartered in Chichester, West Sussex, and celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2022. Covers operates from 15 locations across Hampshire, Kent, Surrey and Sussex, with its mill and timber operation based at its Chichester depot.

Rupert Green, Chairman of Covers, welcomes NYEs to the Covers Group. He commented: “We are delighted to bring such a well-run local merchant with a strong brand and team into Covers. NYEs is a business that complements our different trading activities and geographical coverage in Sussex and Surrey.

“NYEs has a strong, loyal and well-established customer base, and will continue to trade as NYEs Building Supplies, part of the Covers Group. We look forward to maintaining its customer relationships, supporting the team to explore additional opportunities to grow the business, and offering new and current customers an increased product range.”

David Nye added: “Having built the business over many years, the time has come to pass it on to a successful company that has similar family values. I am confident the NYEs’ team, and its customers will all flourish within Covers.”