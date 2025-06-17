Covers named one of the UK’s best employers by the Financial Times and Statista

Covers is proud to announce it has been named in the Top 500 of the UK’s Best Employers 2025 by the Financial Times in collaboration with global data provider Statista. The company ranked 363rd out of 500 organisations nationwide, following an independent survey of around 20,000 employees across a wide range of sectors.

The survey evaluated companies based on employee feedback across key areas such as working conditions, salary and benefits, opportunities for development, and overall company image. The resulting list showcases organisations where employees report high levels of satisfaction and engagement.

This recognition places Covers among the top-performing employers in the UK and highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised in this prestigious ranking,” said Henry Green, Managing Director at Covers. “It’s a testament to the dedication and passion of our team and the culture we’ve built together. Being named one of the UK’s Best Employers reinforces our belief that when we look after our people, everything else follows.”

The staff at the Chichester branch of Covers

The 2025 list is dominated by companies in the Healthcare & Social sector, followed by Banking & Financial Services, Business Services & Supplies, and Retail & Wholesale. With its headquarters based in Chichester, West Sussex, Covers is proud to represent its industry and region on this national stage.