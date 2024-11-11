Cowdray venison pie wins a Great British Food Award

Cowdray’s Venison Pie has been awarded a bronze medal in the prestigious Great British Food Awards 2024, in the Savoury Bakes Category.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prepared and baked in the Cowdray Farm Shop by a talented team of pastry chefs, the pie is available all year round and is very popular with customers. It is made with award-winning Estate stalked venison using a Cowdray created casserole recipe before being sprinkled with poppy seeds and baked in the oven.

Cowdray Venison, which comes from the 16,000-acre Estate, is a locally sourced, sustainably managed, lean, healthy and nutritious meat. Over the years, it has increased in popularity as more and more people enjoy cooking with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Main, the managing director of the Farm Shop, said: “We are delighted to have won this award which acknowledges the hard work and talent of our pastry team. The Cowdray Venison Pie is delicious and is particularly good for a hearty winter’s meal.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

"I am delighted that the team's hard work has been recognised in the Great British Food Awards."

The Cowdray Farm Shop is open seven days a week. To find out more, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/cowdray-farm-shop/