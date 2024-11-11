Cowdray venison pie wins a Great British Food Award
Prepared and baked in the Cowdray Farm Shop by a talented team of pastry chefs, the pie is available all year round and is very popular with customers. It is made with award-winning Estate stalked venison using a Cowdray created casserole recipe before being sprinkled with poppy seeds and baked in the oven.
Cowdray Venison, which comes from the 16,000-acre Estate, is a locally sourced, sustainably managed, lean, healthy and nutritious meat. Over the years, it has increased in popularity as more and more people enjoy cooking with it.
Richard Main, the managing director of the Farm Shop, said: “We are delighted to have won this award which acknowledges the hard work and talent of our pastry team. The Cowdray Venison Pie is delicious and is particularly good for a hearty winter’s meal.
"I am delighted that the team's hard work has been recognised in the Great British Food Awards."
The Cowdray Farm Shop is open seven days a week. To find out more, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/cowdray-farm-shop/