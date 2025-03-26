Cowdray’s chief executive selected for top networking programme

Jonathan Russell, Cowdray’s Chief Executive, has been selected to participate in this year’s Gallagher Leaders Scrum, which is an elite mentorship and networking programme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many candidates apply but only eight leaders are chosen from varying business sectors and sizes who have a proven track record of making big calls to protect and grow their company.

Jonathan Russell said: “I am absolutely delighted to be selected for the Gallagher Leaders Scrum, and that all the work that we are doing at Cowdray is being recognised on a national level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very much looking forward to learning new skills and meeting other business leaders where we can discuss ideas for growing and expanding our respective businesses. I am very proud to represent Cowdray.”

Jonathan Russell, Cowdray’s Chief Executive, has been selected for an elite mentorship and networking programme.

This is an initiative created by risk management and insurance broker Gallagher in partnership with Premiership Rugby as part of a longstanding commitment to helping UK businesses.

Once chosen, the successful applicants will be given opportunities to network with like-minded individuals and receive specialist coaching from a panel of some of the UK’s leading decision makers.