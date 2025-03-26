Cowdray’s chief executive selected for top networking programme
Many candidates apply but only eight leaders are chosen from varying business sectors and sizes who have a proven track record of making big calls to protect and grow their company.
Jonathan Russell said: “I am absolutely delighted to be selected for the Gallagher Leaders Scrum, and that all the work that we are doing at Cowdray is being recognised on a national level.
“I am very much looking forward to learning new skills and meeting other business leaders where we can discuss ideas for growing and expanding our respective businesses. I am very proud to represent Cowdray.”
This is an initiative created by risk management and insurance broker Gallagher in partnership with Premiership Rugby as part of a longstanding commitment to helping UK businesses.
Once chosen, the successful applicants will be given opportunities to network with like-minded individuals and receive specialist coaching from a panel of some of the UK’s leading decision makers.