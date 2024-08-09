Cowfold IT support provider, Wessex IT, recognised as Europe's top MSP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cowfold-based IT support company, Wessex IT, has been recognised as the highest-ranking Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Europe according to industry experts, Channel Futures.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 17th year, Channel Futures’ prestigious MSP 501 list highlights the very best IT service providers in the world, based on a wide range of judging criteria. This year, Wessex IT claimed the number one spot in Europe and 54th worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on this achievement, Richard Maynard (Director) said: “Being recognised as the top MSP in Europe is an enormous moment for us, and just goes to show what a technology business and tech talent in the Horsham District is capable of.”

Richard and his co-founder, Andrew Sewell, started the business nearly 20 years ago after meeting at local Collyer’s College in Horsham. Now the business is 30-strong, including 20 technicians who cater to a diverse clientele including Aston Martin HWM, Knepp Castle, Knepp Wilding Kitchen, Borde Hill Gardens and At Home Estates. They also invest in apprenticeships to foster young talent and bring people into the industry.

The Wessex IT Team

Wessex IT has changed a lot over the years — back in 2005, you’d say “cloud” and most people would think of the weather. These days, it's common parlance in IT, as is Microsoft 365. IT security is undoubtedly the growth area of the 2020s, and their team are advising local business owners and leaders every day on how to protect against threats and mitigate cyber risk.

When did you last review your IT?