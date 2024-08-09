Cowfold IT support provider, Wessex IT, recognised as Europe's top MSP
Now in its 17th year, Channel Futures’ prestigious MSP 501 list highlights the very best IT service providers in the world, based on a wide range of judging criteria. This year, Wessex IT claimed the number one spot in Europe and 54th worldwide.
Reflecting on this achievement, Richard Maynard (Director) said: “Being recognised as the top MSP in Europe is an enormous moment for us, and just goes to show what a technology business and tech talent in the Horsham District is capable of.”
Richard and his co-founder, Andrew Sewell, started the business nearly 20 years ago after meeting at local Collyer’s College in Horsham. Now the business is 30-strong, including 20 technicians who cater to a diverse clientele including Aston Martin HWM, Knepp Castle, Knepp Wilding Kitchen, Borde Hill Gardens and At Home Estates. They also invest in apprenticeships to foster young talent and bring people into the industry.
Wessex IT has changed a lot over the years — back in 2005, you’d say “cloud” and most people would think of the weather. These days, it's common parlance in IT, as is Microsoft 365. IT security is undoubtedly the growth area of the 2020s, and their team are advising local business owners and leaders every day on how to protect against threats and mitigate cyber risk.
