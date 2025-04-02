CP Media acquires Hastings based Keegan Ford Sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the fastest growing outdoor media companies in the UK, CP Media, has acquired long established Hastings based Keegan Ford Sponsorship Limited, expanding its portfolio in local authority sponsorship.

Over the last six years, CP Media has acquired a raft of operators in the outdoor advertising world, including Eye Airports, Adverta Transport Advertising and Lamppost Banners. However, this is the first acquisition in CP Media’s core sector, namely roundabout sponsorship.

Mike Brennan, CEO of CP Media, has a clear philosophy when it comes to expansion. He said: “We’re growing well organically so we are very discerning about acquisitions. The companies that we buy have to fit our marketplace but equally importantly they have to fit our ethos, be high quality and have good reputations. Keegan Ford have these qualities, hence why this acquisition is an absolutely ideal fit.”

Mark Barfoot, managing director of Keegan Ford, said: ““Having founded the company 23 years ago I am very proud of how we’ve grown both financially and reputationally.

“Over the last year, I’ve been looking for the best place for the company, it’s concessions and our advertisers to go, as I look to finally retire. CP Media are the ideal next owners, as they also have both an excellent reputation and significant experience in our sector. I wish them all the best, and I will be working with them over the next few months to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

Established in 2010, CP Media now employs over 70 staff. In the last four years it has tripled its revenues as it continues to grow its regional outdoor advertising market.