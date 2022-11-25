Dolby Medical has acquired just over 22,000 sq ft at the 30,000 sq ft Palladian office building on Manor Royal.

The new office is well located on Manor Royal Road with quick and easy access to the M23, going to the M25 Northbound (11 miles) and Brighton Southbound (.26 miles). Gatwick Airport is located three miles away.

Dolby Medical will be occupying the ground and part of the first floor at Palladian. The property has been substantially refurbished to include external re-branding, new air conditioning, new suspended ceilings with LED lighting , new toilets, shower facilities and carpeting. There is an impressive new reception and generous parking with EV charging points to the rear.

SHW acted for Dolby Medical. Director at SHW, Laura Miles said: “It is really encouraging to be able to secure a new HQ facility for Dolby Medical on the Manor Royal Estate, allowing them to grow and occupy high quality space in a prominent location.

“Working collaboratively with Dolby Medical, SHW’s professional and building surveying teams, we were able to achieve a great outcome.”

Altus Group and Knight Frank acted for the Landlords. Senior Director at Altus Group, Tim Hodges said: “This is a significant transaction for the Crawley office market, with the decision of Dolby to relocate to Palladian highlighting the appeal of the building with its striking design, large well-proportioned floor plates and excellent environmental criteria with a B rated EPC.