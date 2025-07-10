Crawley-based Smart Aviation wins Best Air Charter at PA Show Summer Supplier Awards

Last night, Crawley-based Smart Aviation, one of the leading providers of global aircraft and private jet charters, won the Best Air Charter Award at the PA Show Summer Supplier Awards.

Celebrating 20 years this year, Smart Aviation was one of six finalists in the category beating off Sandbanks Jets, Chapman Freeborn, Flexjet, North Point Aviation and VistaJet to claim the title.

The ceremony was hosted at the prestigious HAC Ground (Honourable Artillery Company) in the heart of London. Matt Feldon, Head of Charter, and James Gregory, Head of VIP Charter, attended the event to collect the award on behalf of the team.

Mark Hawkins, Founder and Managing Director of Smart Aviation, said: “We are delighted to have won this award, especially against some highly respected competition. The accolade reflects the team’s hard work and dedication to offering quality service and cost-effective solutions to all our clients. As a company we are trusted by our loyal clients and partners, many of whom have worked with us for the last 20 years, and we are thrilled to have this recognised with this award”.

Smart Aviation was founded in October 2005 by Managing Director Mark Hawkins and has grown to become one of the most highly regarded global charter broker companies in the aviation industry. Smart Aviation has flown hundreds of thousands passengers collectively to every major football championship final, transported over 40,000 passengers annually from a variety of regional airports to Lourdes, the universal place of meeting, prayer and celebration of life, has been instrumental in brokering substantial ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) leasing agreements, has flown over a million business and leisure passengers on private jets and helicopters across the world, and much more.

For further information on Smart Aviation, visit www.smart-aviation.co.uk.