Crawley-based Watersheds powers strategic acquisition of AMP Power Protection

Crawley-based corporate finance specialists Watersheds have played a crucial role in enabling AMP Power Protection (APPL), a subsidiary of AMP Global Group, to capitalise on optimal global market conditions, ultimately maximising shareholder value in its successful acquisition by Addtech Nordic AB, part of the Swedish-listed Addtech AB group.

Thanks to both the EU and UK Government recently committing to increased defence spending there are significant growth opportunities for businesses like APPL, which supplies ruggedised uninterruptible power supplies to the defence sector, as well as supporting the marine, energy, and transport industries. By understanding the history and trajectory of the business, as well as market trends and the political landscape, Watersheds played a pivotal role in identifying and securing the right buyer at the right time, leveraging the firm’s extensive industry expertise and resulting in multiple international offers.

The acquisition was led by Jessica Painter, Partner at Watersheds, together with an experienced team familiar with the nuances of acquisitions in this specialist sector. Given the national security implications, the deal required Cabinet Office approval under the UK’s National Security and Investment Act (NSIA), a process that Watersheds has in-depth experience of and has navigated deals through numerous times.

“This transaction is yet another example of how Watersheds consistently delivers results beyond expectations,” explained Jessica. “Despite being a boutique firm, we have the expertise and network to engage with large, international, cash-rich buyers, ensuring that our clients receive the best possible outcome. Our tailored approach and deep understanding of APPL’s growth trajectory allowed us to time the sale perfectly, maximising shareholder value."

This acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Addtech in the UK, enhancing its presence in the defence and industrial sectors while aligning with its existing business, Celltech. Addtech’s investment will support APPL in developing next-generation ‘eco’ products while maintaining its existing management team and operational independence.

Martin Peacock, CEO of APPL, added: "Watersheds brought a number of buyers to the table, allowing us to secure the best custodian for APPL’s future. Their expertise, patience, and strategic approach ensured that we found the right partner in Addtech, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and long-term growth."

