Crawley Borough Council sponsors prestigious Gatwick Diamond Business Award

Danny Campbell has won the Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Crawley Borough Council, at the 17th Gatwick Diamond Business Awards held last Thursday night.

Danny works for Carnegie Group, a steel building company for the South-East and across the UK and was selected as a winner by Gatwick Diamond Business Awards judges. The award was presented to him by Ian Duke, Chief Executive of Crawley Borough Council.

Judges’ feedback included: “Danny has clearly grown and developed in his role, consistently learning and driving results. It was evident that colleagues view him as a trustworthy, respectful and extremely reliable individual who has become an industry expert and an outstanding colleague. Congratulations to Danny and all he has achieved!”

The glittering awards evening celebrated people and businesses who have shown innovation and inspiration through their work, highlighting the best of the best across the Gatwick Diamond region.

The Gatwick Diamond is home to a vast range of businesses, spanning all sectors of the economy, from household names to niche companies, and from multinationals to sole traders – many of which choose to call Crawley and Manor Royal home.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said, “Congratulations to Danny Campbell on winning this prestigious award.

“The Gatwick Diamond Business Awards are a powerful illustration of the economic strength of this region, of which Crawley is proud to be a part of.”

Comedian Ben Hanlin hosted the awards ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Brighton. Alongside the council, other sponsors include Elekta, Richard Place Dobson and London Gatwick.