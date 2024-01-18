BREAKING

Crawley cinema closed 'until further notice' - this is why

A cinema in Crawley is closed ‘until further notice’, it has announced this evening (Thursday, January 18).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 18th Jan 2024, 17:29 GMT
On its Facebook page, Cineworld Crawley said customers who have pre-booked will be refunded.

It said: “Please note that the cinema is currently closed, due to a technical fault, until further notice. Starbucks is open as normal.

“Customers who have pre-booked will be refunded. For any further queries please contact Customer Service on 0333 003 3444.

“Any changes will updated on social pages. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

