Crawley Down’s Haven Centre receives makeover thanks to Wates Developments

The Wates Developments team continues its commitment to reimagining places where people can thrive through ongoing engagement with the local community

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wates Developments has today held its annual ‘Community Day’ at The Haven Centre, Crawley Down, Mid-Sussex. As part of its broader commitment to support and foster vibrant communities, over 20 staff from the land, planning and development specialist spent the day volunteering their time to carry out vital improvements to the centre.

Equipped with paintbrushes and overalls, the team tackled a range of tasks including painting, repairing fences, weeding, powerwashing and tidying outdoor spaces, to help reimagine a thriving environment for all ages of residents in the local community. The team also painted The Scout Hut as part of their community day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Haven Centre is a well-renowned local charity that provides facilities for education, recreation and leisure. Since opening in 1991, it has become a cherished community hub that has provided invaluable resources, support and a sense of belonging to many. Wates Developments has worked closely with Mid Sussex District Council through the Local Plan process and local stakeholders, such as The Haven Centre – meaning it was a natural choice for the Community Day.

Wates Developments team on their annual community day

Today, the Haven Centre provides a home for many local clubs, groups and organisations, including a baby and toddler group, Taekwon-do classes, Village Lunch club, Parkinsons group and Crawley Down Gatwick Football Club, to name a few.

Wates Developments is also working closely with Crawley Down Gatwick Football Club – which is currently headquartered at The Haven Centre and runs 30 clubs from the site – and is contributing towards a 3G pitch as part of the plans for a new community at Land West of Turners Hill Road. The new pitch will represent a major step for the Club – enabling them to foster the growth of football through the ability to host more matches and training sessions for existing teams, and new teams like the women’s team. Additionally, the opportunity also exists to open-up the facilities to Crawley Down Village School, and local community groups, for the benefit of more children.

The project would not only significantly upgrade the facilities for the Football Club, but it would also bring increased footfall to the Haven Centre – cementing the sustainability and viability of the Haven Centre for the long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Law, Development Director, Wates Developments: “At Wates, we’re committed to reimagining places where people can thrive. Our annual Community Day is one of the highlights of the year for the entire team, but our work in the local community doesn’t stop there.

Wates Developments team at the Haven Centre

“We prioritise maintaining and nurturing long-standing relationships with local communities and stakeholders to make meaningful difference and impact through initiatives like this and through our work with the Mid Sussex District Council Local Plan process.

“This year’s Community Day at the Haven Centre has been brilliant, we look forward to seeing local residents and the Crawley Down Gatwick Football Club thriving in the Centre.”

Jackie Huggett, Centre Manager, Haven Centre: "It was fantastic to have all hands on deck from the Wates team. The outdoor area looks amazing and will make such a big difference, helping us create a welcoming space for all the local groups and clubs we're proud to serve. We've had great feedback from our guests already."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Teasdale, 1st Turners Hill & Crawley Down Scout Group: “The Scout Group serves over 95 young people in the local area and the refresh will really enhance their experience of the Scout HQ.

“We can't wait to welcome our sections for their next meetings in the new and improved space."