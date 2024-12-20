Crawley family business granted Royal Warrant by the King

His Majesty the King Grants Royal Warrant to County Tree Surgeons Ltd

County Tree Surgeons Ltd of Crawley Down West Sussex are delighted to announce that we have been granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment to His Majesty the King.

In December 2024 HM The King and HM The Queen granted their second set of Royal Warrants of Appointment of the new reign.

The grants were made to 386 companies drawn from those previously holding a single Royal Warrant of Appointment to Queen Elizabeth II, together with 7 companies that have an established and ongoing trading relationship with HM Queen Camilla.

These grants follow 152 Royal Warrants granted by Their Majesties in May.

A Royal Warrant of Appointment is granted as a mark of recognition to people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to HM The King, HM The Queen, HRH The Prince of Wales or their households.

The Warrant recognises the work County Tree Surgeons have undertaken for the Royal Household for many years.

County Tree Surgeons is a family owned and run, specialist arboricultural contracting and consulting company based in Crawley Down, West Sussex.

Established in 1987 we have enjoyed steady growth since inception and developed and nurtured our business to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry and environment. Investing heavily in state-of-the-art equipment and the development of our teams is central to the growth and sustainability of our Company.