Crawley Greentech Business Growth Fund Grant awarded to Recycle2Trade

Crawley Borough Council is pleased to announce that the second recipient of its Crawley Greentech Business Growth Fund is Recycle2Trade Ltd, a pioneering small local business.

Recycle2Trade has been awarded a grant of £45,100 for the development of a digital prototype to detect and monitor methane gas emissions from landfill sites to provide more accurate data and enhance gas collection efficiency.

Landfill sites are significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions, primarily methane and carbon dioxide. Methane is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide. Traditional methods of detecting these emissions, which rely on collecting ground samples, are often inaccurate for non-permanent detection systems. This is especially true for larger landfill sites where gas emissions can change over time. As a result, regulatory compliance becomes difficult, and results in a loss of gas collection for operators that have invested in gas infrastructure.

Recycle2Trade Ltd will develop a digital prototype of a software as a product solution. This innovative methane gas detection system will identify previously undetected emissions, helping landfill operators improve gas collection.

Yuri Ponzani CEO, Recycle2Trade Ltd with Councillor Atif Nawaz and Councillor Ian Irvine

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, commented: “We’re pleased to have awarded this Crawley Greentech Business Growth Fund grant to Recycle2Trade Ltd. The aim of the fund is to encourage the growth of technology businesses based in Crawley and help support further job creation.”

Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change at Crawley Borough Council, added: “The development of this digital software prototype by Recycle2Trade Ltd is an excellent example of how our Crawley Greentech Business Growth Fund can be used to help drive projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions in our town.”

Yuri Ponzani, Chief Executive Officer of Recycle2Trade Ltd, said: “We’re thrilled to receive the Crawley Greentech Business Growth Fund grant. Our SaaP solution has the potential to transform landfill operations. By detecting hidden emissions, we can significantly enhance environmental outcomes. Our mission is to disrupt positively landfill gas management, reduce emissions, and promote sustainability. This funding will accelerate our efforts.”

The programme is being managed on behalf of Crawley Borough Council by Carbon Limiting Technologies, a specialist consultancy with experience in designing and delivering climate technology grants and acceleration support.

Beverley Gower-Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Limiting Technologies, said: “The Crawley Greentech Business Growth Fund continues to support innovative technologies in the UK climate innovation space. This latest innovation to monitor methane emissions from landfill will help inform and ultimately enable site operators reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the UK and internationally, which is critical as methane's short-term global warming potential is over 80 times greater than that from carbon dioxide.”

As part of the Towns Fund, Crawley Borough Council launched the Crawley Greentech Business Growth Fund last year to grow local businesses in the green technology and green construction sectors. The fund provides different levels of grant based on the stage of the technology development:

- start-up grants of up to £10,000 to support new businesses in the green tech sector

- business development grants of up to £50,000 for existing businesses to refine their prototype

- investment grants of up to £175,000 for existing businesses to scale up their activities.

For more information about the Greentech Business Growth Fund and eligibility criteria, visit Crawley GOV’s Greentech Business Growth Fund page.