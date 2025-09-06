Crawley hair salon reaches final of the England Business Awards for Best Hair Salon

Hause Of Hair, a leading name in the hair industry, is delighted to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the England Business Awards 2025 for the Best Hair Salon category.

The England Business Awards celebrate outstanding businesses across the country, recognising excellence in customer service, quality, and community impact. Being shortlisted for such a prestigious award is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of the Hause Of Hair team.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist,” said Brooke Lyons, Salon Director at Hause Of Hair. “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our team to delivering not only exceptional hair styling but also a warm, welcoming experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Since opening in January 2024, Hause Of Hair has built a reputation for Technical services, Cutting, Styling, Kerasilk smoothing, Extentions, personalised services and luxury treatments. The nomination highlights the salon’s commitment to excellence and its strong connection with the local community.

Salon Director Brooke Lyons

Hause of Hair also has been nominated for the UK Small Business Awards Final this December, Recognising the salon’s dedication to excellence and outstanding customer care on a national stage.

The England Business Awards final will take place on Sunday 28th September, where winners from across the country will be announced at the black tie event in Ashford, Kent.

Hause Of Hair would like to thank its loyal clients for their ongoing support and encouragement. Without them, this recognition would not have been possible.