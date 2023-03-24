Mayo Wynne Baxter has won the Professional Services Firm of the Year category, sponsored by Crawley Borough Council, at the 15th Gatwick Diamond Business Awards last night (Thursday 23 March).

The specialist law firm has a number of offices in the south east including Crawley and was selected as winners by Gatwick Diamond Business judges. The award was presented to Dean Orgill, Chief Executive Partner, and Martin Williams, Head of Employment, by Natalie Brahma-Pearl, Chief Executive of Crawley Borough Council.

Judges’ feedback included: “Mayo Wynne Baxter provided a comprehensive written submission with strong supporting evidence. The company has a clear strategy in place for ensuring exceptional customer service delivery, underpinned by their core values which are embedded across the organisation.

“Judges were particularly impressed by the development of Mayo Wynne Baxter’s online service ‘Law Easier’, which is helping hundreds of clients with their business legal needs, demonstrating a truly innovative approach to delivering exceptional customer service.

“Through their commitment to corporate social responsibility, Mayo Wynne Baxter adopted a positive approach to supporting local communities and business organisations through fundraising, sponsorship and supporting local charities.”

The glittering awards evening celebrated people and businesses who have shown innovation and inspiration through their work, highlighting the best of the best across the Gatwick Diamond region.

The Gatwick Diamond is home to a vast range of businesses, spanning all sectors of the economy, from household names to niche companies, and from multinationals to sole traders – many of which choose to call Crawley and Manor Royal home.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “Congratulations to Mayo Wynne Baxter on winning this prestigious award and all the winners at last night’s event.

“These awards continue to showcase the economic strength of the region.”

