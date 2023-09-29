Crawley mortgage firm highly commended at industry awards

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) Crawley has been highly commended in the ‘Small Broker of the Year’ category at this year’s Mortgage Awards.

Out of the seven companies shortlisted at The Mortgage Awards 2023, MAB Crawley stood out as a top contender, showcasing its dedication to industry excellence. This commendation is a testament to the firm’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and tailored mortgage solutions to their customers.

MAB Crawley’s recent recognition also follows a string of recent accolades for the firm, which forms part of the award-winning national Mortgage Advice Bureau. This includes winning two ESTAS awards, as well as winning Small Broker of the Year at The Mortgage Awards. Moreover, business principal, Kate Fuller, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Women in Finance Awards.

Fuller said: "We are thrilled and honoured to have received this high commendation at The Mortgage Awards 2023. It reflects the dedication and professionalism of our team, who work tirelessly to ensure our clients receive the best possible mortgage advice and support.

Kate Fuller, MAB Crawley