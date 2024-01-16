Crawley pet-care business fetches national award

Just a year after launching his Petpals business in Crawley, dedicated local pet-care enthusiast James Callow has received well-deserved recognition from the brand for his exceptional commitment to providing the highest standard of care for Crawley’s pets.

James’ unwavering dedication has earned him the prestigious title of Rising Star at this year’s Petpals conference, marking a significant milestone in his flourishing journey within the local pet-care industry.

“I’m genuinely humbled to receive recognition as the Rising Star in the Petpals network,” said James. “This award not only acknowledges the hard work and determination of me and my team but also reflects the dedication we’ve shown in ensuring the pets of Crawley receive the best possible care. Being part of a network that not only acknowledges but celebrates individual successes is incredibly rewarding. In our first year, our unwavering commitment to providing top-notch pet care has truly paid off, and I’m proud to continue leading the way in premium pet care in our local area.”

Petpals Crawley has solidified its position as a trusted presence in the local community. James, driven by a lifetime of experiences and unwavering devotion to Crawley’s cherished furry friends, has been at the helm of this success since its launch in February.

James with his Rising Star award

James provides a comprehensive range of quality pet-care services, including pet and cat sitting, dog walking, puppy care, elderly dog care and pet transportation. Operating from his branded Petpals van, he serves the Crawley, Copthorne, Pease Pottage, Crawley Down and Turners Hill areas. James is fully trained, insured, uniformed and has undergone DBS checks for added peace of mind.

“The trust our community has placed in us to care for their beloved pets is such an honour,” explained James. “This award is not just a personal achievement – it’s a testament to the strong bonds we’re forging within our pet-loving neighbourhood.”

After securing this award and achieving remarkable success in the first 12 months, James is eager to capitalise on this momentum as he moves forward into 2024 and beyond. “I can’t wait for the exciting journey ahead as Petpals Crawley expands its pawprint in the community. As we look at the prospect of onboarding new team members is not just about growing the business but creating more opportunities for every pet in the Crawley area to experience Petpals’ award-winning care.”