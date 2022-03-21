Crawley resident sets up own business after being made redundant during the Pandemic

Bradley Flory founded Revenue Guru after being made redundant from InterContinental Hotels Group during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Flory's ten years’ experience with the hotel group gave him experience consulting with hotels on how to maximise revenue. This was all conducted remotely long before the home working boom came along.

He worked with over 100 Hotels of various brands and star ratings not only locally, but also as far afield as Dar Es Salaam and Ulaanbaatar.

Director of Revenue Guru Bradley Flory

Utilising Mr Flory’s experience in Hotel’s and seeing the success of the consultancy model, Revenue Guru was founded to not only work with Hotels on new brands and locations, but to help those smaller independent hotels drive their business without needing the expense of a site revenue manager.

The business then evolved further with Mr Flory’s training in social media marketing and website building. He has since been able to bring those skills to small local businesses, helping them to grow and gain more business.

Mr Flory is keen for Revenue Guru to be a force for good and uses the platform to help smaller charities to grow. This was the reason for him to become involved with Foxtrot Oscar Cancer, a cancer charity whose philosophy is to raise awareness of cancer of all forms through sport and healthy living.

It has evolved and Mr Flory is now helping Autism Support Crawley to develop a new website platform.

Director of Revenue Guru Mr Flory said: “The Hotel industry has always been a passion for me so being able to look at new types of Hotels and brands has been very exciting.

‘When I started Revenue Guru, I realised that a lot of other businesses could benefit from my skills and branched out to helping small businesses grow.