Crawley Town FC finds the net by signing up Affinity Exchange For foreign exchange
Long time Crawley Town fan and CEO of Affinity, Sam Balla-Muir, 28, is thrilled with the partnership;
‘I’m delighted to take my support of the football club to the next level. The Affinity team and I are looking forward to helping Crawley Town and its supporters get the very best foreign exchange rates across 150 currencies, with an unwavering commitment to first class client service.
‘We believe foreign exchange isn’t just about transactions but about trust, timing and delivering excellence. Our sharp market insights and first-class service ensures our clients stay ahead, making the right moves at the right time. We empower businesses and individuals to thrive with confidence, knowing we’re always in their corner.’
Affinity Exchange specialises in providing seamless currency exchange and tailored financial solutions for corporates, SME’s and high-net worth individuals. Affinity began as a work from home operation in 2021 by Sam Balla-Muir (pictured here with Crawley Town’s Vice Chairman Ben Levin and Head of Partnerships James Ball) before rapidly expanding into a team of top FX, Payments and Finance consultants based in Crawley. Since inception, Affinity Exchange has grown its annual FX turnover to £170 million, and now has over 250 corporate customers.
