The 455,000 sq. ft property with 1,700 car park spaces sits on a 9.5-acre freehold prime city centre site directly opposite Arora’s new Overline House development, on which construction is due to commence later this year to develop the Crawley Gateway Scheme consisting of 300+ apartments directly above the station.

Originally known as a specialist airport hotel owner operator, the Arora Group established their first city centre hotel in 2017 with the opening of the Intercontinental London – The O2, and most recently has diversified further into the country house hotel market with the opening of Fairmont Windsor Park and the recent acquisition of Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa in December 2021.

The purchase of County Mall continues the journey of portfolio diversification, and the mall is perfectly positioned to capture the significant demand for social and leisure activities from the local community.

The Arora Group has today (Tuesday, August 2) announced that it has completed the purchase of County Mall in Crawley from ABRDN. Picture by Steve Robards

Sanjay Arora, strategy director for the Arora Group said: “Our acquisition of County Mall is continuing the vision we have for creating a strong diversified portfolio which holds implicit real estate value for the long term and future generations.

“We believe in the Council’s wider regeneration plan and very much look forward to supporting their vision and investing to give County Mall a significant makeover along with introducing our extensive hospitality knowledge to give the shoppers the best overall experience.”

Councillor Michael Jones, leader of Crawley Borough Council, added: “This is great news for Crawley and shows the confidence that the private sector has in our town centre regeneration programme.

“Arora Group is investing heavily in the town, redeveloping Overline House and the area around Crawley Station, and this purchase of County Mall is the latest sign of its faith in Crawley.”