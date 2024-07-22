Crawley’s Optime Group 3rd fastest-growing recruitment company in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Optime Group proudly announced its remarkable achievement of being ranked third in Recruiter Magazine’s Fast 50 list, highlighting its rapid growth and commitment to excellence in the aviation recruitment sector. This recognition highlights Optime's innovative approach and dedication to client success.

The Recruiter Fast 50 lists firms that have displayed outstanding financial performance and growth in the UK recruitment sector over the previous year.

The list criteria, set by Clearwater International, states that qualifying companies must be privately owned, registered in the UK, and have achieved a minimum annual sales threshold of £5m in each of their last three financial years. The Fast 50 are those that have achieved the highest revenue compound annual growth rate.

Optime's impressive growth and achievements can be credited to continuous innovations and customer-centricity within its operations. By aligning with clients' goals and prioritising their success, Optime ensures that every recruitment campaign it carries out is executed with its partner’s needs at the forefront.

Matt Young (right) and Anthony Young (left), Optime's Directors and Co-Founders.

The agency leverages advanced technological solutions such as ethical AI, comprehensive performance data, and candidate-focused fulfilment and onboarding processes to consistently deliver exceptional results.

These results include an impressive staff retention rate which benefits clients by reducing the amount of recruitment they need to undertake. Optime provides extensive data to clients on everything from number of hours worked to absence rates to cost-per-hire.

This gives operators crucial insights into their workforce at any given moment. Optime also has an exceptional track record in undertaking recruitment drives for clients at short notice whilst still maximising fulfilment.

In recent years, Optime has expanded its presence across the UK’s airports, opening new branches in Manchester in 2023 and Bristol in 2022.

This growth extends to a stronger presence in key locations such as Birmingham Airport, enhancing Optime's ability to serve airport operators nationwide. Looking ahead, Optime is targeting international expansion which will establish the firm as a global player in the aviation recruitment industry.

In addition to its Fast 50 recognition, Optime proudly ranks number 72 on the Hot 100 list this year, also published by Recruiter Magazine. The Hot 100 list highlights UK recruiters with the highest productivity, measured by gross profit per employee. This achievement reflects the quality of the Optime team in delivering a quality service to both clients and candidates.

Furthermore, Optime has been shortlisted for Temporary Recruitment Agency of the Year in the prestigious Recruiter Awards 2024, highlighting the company’s outstanding performance and leadership in the aviation recruitment sector.

Matt Young, Director of Optime, commented on these milestones: "Being named both the 3rd fastest-growing company in the Recruiter Fast 50 and ranking on the Hot 100 list in 2024 are great achievements for Optime.

“Our growth is driven by our commitment to innovation within the recruitment industry and the strong relationships we build with our clients - we always work in complete alignment with their goals. We are excited about our future expansion and the opportunity to bring our exceptional services to a global market."

Optime is committed to future growth through working smarter with an agile and forward-thinking approach that delivers quality aviation staff wherever and whenever they are needed.