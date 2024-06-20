Crawley’s Optime Group announced as finalist for Best Temporary Recruitment Agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Optime Group is thrilled to announce it has just been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Temporary Recruitment Agency category at the 2024 Recruiter Awards. This recognition comes from an exceptional number of entries and stands as a testament to Optime’s dedication and expertise in the airport recruitment sector.

The UK’s biggest event for the recruitment industry, the Recruiter Awards 2024, will celebrate outstanding work, exceptional service, innovation, and excellence in delivery. Being recognised as a finalist at this year’s prestigious Awards reflects Optime’s commitment to the aviation industry.

Optime offers comprehensive recruitment services for UK airport operators, deploying thousands of airside-compliant workers at most major UK airports. Established in 2016 and headquartered in Crawley, with offices in Heathrow, Bristol, and Manchester, Optime was founded by experts with deep industry experience in airport operations.

Positioning themselves as strategic partners to their clients, Optime’s internal metrics focus less on the volume of placements and more on customer service scores and low attrition rates. Their recruiters are impacted commercially if they experience too many leavers or if their candidates do not rate their job-landing experience highly. This encourages a different mindset when recruiting, focusing on quality, compatibility, and longevity over quantity.

Baggage Handler

Beyond delivering quality recruitment and unrivalled speed in airside clearance, Optime Group makes it their mission to understand their clients’ workforce challenges and continuously bring innovative solutions to help solve these.

“We’re honoured to be shortlisted for this award,” says Matt Young, Co-Founder and Director of Optime. “Having worked so hard to grow a successful and sustainable business with the right culture, values, and ethics, achieving this accolade would be a significant validation of our team’s dedication to solving the unique challenges of aviation recruitment.”

Having recently been named a Hot 100 Recruiter, Optime remains passionate about making a difference in the aviation industry. Whether clients are looking for expert recruitment solutions, exceptional talent, or an excellent career partner to find their next role, Optime helps them get there—without any turbulence.

