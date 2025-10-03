Crawley's Smart Aviation marks 20 years of excellence with celebration at London’s Sea Containers

Crawley-based Smart Aviation celebrated two decades of success last night (2 October 2025) with a glittering 20th anniversary extravaganza at Cucumber Bar, Sea Containers, on London’s South Bank.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 140 guests from across Europe joined the exclusive event at the spectacular riverside venue, which boasts panoramic views of the River Thames and London’s iconic skyline. Attendees included long-standing partners such as private jet operators, airlines, and fixed-base operators (FBOs). Guests enjoyed a bubbling champagne reception followed by a fun-filled evening of live music, magic, and a specially curated menu of fine food and drinks.

Founded in October 2005 by Managing Director Mark Hawkins, Smart Aviation has grown from a small, rented office on Crawley High Street into one of the most respected global charter brokers in the aviation industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 20 years, the company has flown hundreds of thousands of passengers to every major European football final, transported more than 40,000 passengers annually on charter flights to Lourdes, brokered substantial ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) leasing agreements and flown thousands of business and leisure travellers on private jets and helicopters worldwide.

Mark Hawkins and the Smart Team celebrate 20 years.

Reflecting on the milestone, Mark Hawkins said: “On behalf of myself and the team, we would like to thank everyone who joined us last night. It was a poignant evening for me personally, celebrating with the suppliers and partners who have been such an important part of our journey, many since the very beginning. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together over the past 20 years — and excited for the next 20.”

About Smart:

Smart Aviation was founded in 2005 by Managing Director Mark Hawkins, an established sports charter specialist with over 30 years’ experience in senior operational roles within the travel and aviation industry. Previously Hawkins managed sports charters at Excel Airways, which included flying over 4,000 fans to a football final. Over the last 19 years, Smart Aviation has arranged successful charters for leading sport fixtures, transported thousands of passengers on their annual pilgrimages to Lourdes, and flown VIPS on exclusive private jet charters on a weekly basis around the world.

For further information on Smart Aviation, visit www.smart-aviation.co.uk.