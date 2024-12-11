Creations Hair Salon and Jane Bulbeck Skincare Specialist host successful women’s wellness event at Graylingwell Chapel

On November 20, 2024, Creations Hair Salon and Jane Bulbeck Skincare Specialist joined forces to host a highly successful Women’s Wellness Event at the historic Graylingwell Chapel in Chichester. This event not only celebrated women's wellness but also raised significant funds for two local charities: Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) and Dementia Support and Sage House.

Event Highlights

The Women’s Wellness Event was a resounding success, attracting a diverse group of women from the local community. The event featured a range of activities, including skincare workshops, hair care demonstrations, and wellness sessions, all designed to promote self-care and community bonding. The venue, Graylingwell Chapel, provided a unique and inspiring setting, having been transformed from a disused patient chapel into a vibrant community space through a nearly £2 million renovation.

Charitable Impact

The event raised a total of £1,055 for the two charities. Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) received £800, while Dementia Support and Sage House received £255. CCDT is dedicated to transforming community assets into inspirational spaces that bring people together and foster social change. The charity supports local entrepreneurs, organisations, and creatives, ensuring that every penny of profit is reinvested to benefit the community.

Sage House Dementia Support, on the other hand, are expanding their services to meet the growing needs of the community. In the last 12 months, they have made 6,536 Wayfinders contacts, supported 2,838 people, and conducted over 100 advice and support group sessions. The funds raised will contribute to their wayfinding service, new support groups, and various activity sessions.

Community Engagement

Graylingwell Chapel, one of CCDT's most unique community assets, played a pivotal role in hosting the event. This beautiful community space features a modern café, an interactive children’s play area, meeting spaces, and a pottery studio. It is a hub for various community activities, including chatty and IT cafés, stories and supper events for young families, and vibrant community groups like the Stitch club.

Jane Bulbeck and Creations cheque presentation

Quotes

"We are incredibly grateful for the support from Creations Hair Salon and Jane Bulbeck Skincare Specialist," said a representative from CCDT. "Their efforts in hosting this Women’s Wellness Event have not only raised vital funds but also brought our community together in a meaningful way. " Sage House Dementia Supprt are deeply thankful for the kind and thoughtful support we received from this event," added a spokesperson from Dementia Support. "These donations are crucial in enabling us to continue providing our unique, personalised services and responding to the increasing need for support in our community."

Women’s Wellness Event at Graylingwell Chapel

The Women’s Wellness Event at Graylingwell Chapel was a testament to the power of community and the impact of collaborative efforts. Creations Hair Salon and Jane Bulbeck Skincare Specialist have set a wonderful example of how local businesses can come together to support important causes and foster a sense of community.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all participants and look forward to future events that continue to make a positive difference in our community. For more information about the event or to learn how you can support these charities, please contact:Emma Shepherd on [email protected]

About Creations Hair Salon:Creations Hair Salon is a renowned hair care destination in Chichester, known for its exceptional service and commitment to community engagement.

About Jane Bulbeck Skincare Specialist:Jane Bulbeck Skincare Specialist offers expert skincare services and products, dedicated to helping clients achieve healthy and radiant skin.

About Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT):CCDT is a charity that transforms community assets into inspirational spaces, supporting local entrepreneurs and fostering social change.

About Sage House Dementia Support:Dementia Support and Sage House provide vital services and support for individuals and families affected by dementia, including wayfinding services, support groups, and activity sessions.