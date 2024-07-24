Creations Hair Salon in Chichester has been nominated in The Most Wanted Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 2001 by leading industry magazine Creative HEAD, the Most Wanted awards celebrate the most exceptional, progressive, and game-changing hair talents in the UK and Ireland. And now, the 2024 finalists been named, including Carolyn Sweeney of Creations Hair Salon based in Chichester – one of five finalists in the Best Team Award category.

A total of 16 Most Wanted categories recognise a multitude of disciplines, from creative skill and commercial acumen, to education, the client experience, and a commitment to sustainability. The awards not only shine a spotlight on hairdressing business owners breathing life into the high street, but on the session stylists setting global trends, and the individuals, whose skills and smiles transform thousands of lives every single day.

Entries are judged by dozens of experts – influential names in hair, fashion, business and media. This year’s panels included Cassie Steer, acting head of beauty at Grazia; entrepreneur, broadcaster and journalist, Ateh Jewel; talent agents from A&R Creative, Premier Hair and Make-up and LGA Management; leading salon owners Nicola Clarke and Paul Percival; renowned barbers Hayden Cassidy and Baldy; and session artists Neil Moodie and John Vial; among many others.

Alongside a sought-after trophy, this year’s Most Wanted victors will earn gifts galore from the competition’s generous sponsors, and a platform like no other to boost profile. Past winners have gone on to represent global brands, lead Fashion Week teams in London, New York, Paris, and Milan, launch their own workspaces and product ranges, secure slots on prime-time TV, collaborate with the world’s most famous designers and publications, and enjoy significant growth in the businesses they run. The recognition, respect and reward is unparalleled.

Most Wanted Awards 2024 Finalist

Carolyn Sweeney will now join fellow finalists at the Most Wanted and It List Grand Final, the industry’s hot ticket event, taking place on Monday 2 September at Beams in London. The Grand Final brings together an all-star guest list of more than 700 names to celebrate the crowning of the 2024 winners.

“The Most Wanted Awards hits different – we salute and celebrate artistic talent, innovation and original thinking across ALL the industry. From salon teams to entrepreneurs, colourists to barbers, educators to green heroes, freelancers to session stylists, we see them ALL, and give them the platform they deserve. The competition is always fierce, so grabbing a place as a finalist? That is an incredible achievement, and one they can properly celebrate at an event like no other – the Most Wanted Grand Final.” – Amanda Nottage, editorial director, Creative HEAD