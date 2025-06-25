Creative gift shop and gallery opens in Bexhill

Opened at the beginning of May, the gallery is owned by Rosa Maria Dudzinski and her partner, Martin Gumbrell. The couple fell in love with Bexhill when they moved there a couple of years ago and want to help other creatives in the area sell their work through their gallery space while also engaging with the local community and other local artists.

Trained in fashion design, Rosa is an artist herself, and her artwork was on sale at the same shop, then called Unit 4+2. However, the owners retired, and the couple had a chance to take on this new venture and change the name to Bexhill Artrium.

Rosa explains: "The owners retired, and I've always wanted a gallery gift shop. And it just seemed perfect. It's convenient. It gives us a chance to support other creatives. It also gives us the opportunity to sell our own work. Bexhill is an up-and-coming little area at the moment. We've got lots of great independent shops in the area. So, a chance to be a part of that was not to be missed.

"We have 22 creatives, artists from all over Sussex and Kent. They display their work here, and we do our best to sell it for them. We look for people who are going to be doing things that are slightly different. We want our creatives to evolve. We want them to come up with new ideas and new designs all the time. We want the customers to see something different every time they come through the door."

The entrance already features a small seating area. Still, the couple plans to add more seating and install a coffee machine, allowing the area to accommodate workshops, meetings, and book clubs. They have already launched a community book swap there.

Rosa added: "We're not just a place where you can come and buy. Obviously, we want people to, but we are a place where people can come down and be inspired. We've already had a couple of customers come in, and they've said, "Oh my God", that's a great idea. Having something independent, different and exciting is good for the town.

"Bexhill is quite an arty town, so we want the people to be able to come in and meet the artists that are creating the work. And, you know, we're not the De La Warr, but we are a little independent who wants to create that feeling."

The gallery space offers a range of creative works for sale, including jewellery, metalwork, acrylics, candles, and many other unique and colourful pieces. Rosa's partner, Martin, is also an artist and specialises in music-related posters.

The opening hours are currently Tuesday to Saturday, 10-5pm, but the days may change in the near future.

To stay up-to-date with all the gallery's news, visit their Facebook page.

1 . Bexhill Artrium Bexhill Artrium at 17a Parkhurst Road, Bexhill. Rosa Maria Dudzinski is pictured with some of her artwork in the background. Photo: Justin L

2 . Bexhill Artrium Bexhill Artrium at 17a Parkhurst Road, Bexhill. Rosa Maria Dudzinski is pictured. Photo: Justin L

3 . Bexhill Artrium Bexhill Artrium at 17a Parkhurst Road, Bexhill. Photo: Justin L

4 . Bexhill Artrium Bexhill Artrium at 17a Parkhurst Road, Bexhill. Photo: Justin L