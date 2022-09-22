Creative Pod wins Rapid Riser at Sussex Chamber’s inaugural awards

Members of the chamber met at Buxted Park Hotel on Tuesday 20th September to celebrate the success of local businesses over the last year, with categories focusing on equality, sustainable business models, and community engagement to name a few.

Creative Pod were over the moon to win ‘Rapid Riser’ at this brilliant ceremony, awarded for their exceptional levels of growth with a strong plan for sustainable financial performance. Having grown from nine employees in 2020 to now 25, the company has almost tripled in size, as well as actioning internal promotions, dealing with mergers and acquisitions, and working with more businesses than ever.

This award is another brilliant achievement to add to their accolades after winning the ‘Creative Design and Marketing’ award in March at the Gatwick Diamond Business Awards, County Business Clubs’ ‘Sales and Marketing’ award for two years running, and becoming a Drum Recommended marketing agency this year too.

Matt Turner, CEO of Creative Pod, said: “We’re delighted to have won the Rapid Riser award from the Sussex Chamber of Commerce.

"This achievement is a testament to our growth - in employees, in clients, in achievements, and financially too. It feels wonderful to be recognised by such a prestigious body and to be highlighted for the hard work the team puts in. A huge thanks to the chamber for this accolade!”

Other winners of the evening included LoveLocalJobs Foundation, Best of British Events, and Drallim Industries Ltd. to name a few.

Creative Pod are a full-service marketing agency based in Crawley who are celebrating their 16th year in business this year. Having achieved a number of milestones and received significant recognition for their work, the team are ever-growing and taking the Sussex business world by storm. If you’re interested in speaking to the team about your marketing or website needs, email [email protected] for more information.