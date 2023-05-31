Creativity and compassion for others reflected in Hastings web designer's award

A Hastings web design agency founder has scooped a prestigious Dynamic Award for supporting women in business across the county and beyond.

MD Fiona Allman-Treen accepting her award

Already in 2023, we’ve seen the welcome return of several significant and influential in-person business events – and none more so than The Dynamic Awards which took place at The Grand Hotel in Brighton last week, celebrating the remarkable achievements of female business leaders across Sussex and Surrey.

This year, Fiona Allman-Treen – Managing Director of Hastings-based web design agency FAT Promotions Ltd – was thrilled to scoop the top accolade of Winner in the Creative Industries category.

Presenting the award, Maarten Hoffman of the Platinum Media Group cited Fiona had been chosen not just for achievements in her own technology Company, but for her commitment to supporting other women in business.

“To win the Dynamic Award for the Creative Industries category was an absolute delight” says Fiona. “It was a fantastic event filled with truly inspiring women who are changing the business landscape in their field of expertise. We can’t do this in isolation. We need to come together to raise our voice and our impact. I was honoured to be among them.”

It’s this passion for helping others to achieve their business goals which drives FAT Promotions ever-onward into their twenty third year and more recently expanding into online systems; including the creation of an online learning platform for vulnerable people which delivered training to over one million members of the public during Covid.